Two corps members die, three abscond as 926 others complete NYSC programme in Niger

The Niger State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Hassan Taura has urged the corps members to uphold the core values of the scheme.

He gave the charge at the passing out parade of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members held at the Bako Kontagora Memorial Stadium, Minna.

Mr Taura noted that the NYSC in the state lost two corps members during the service year while 926 corps members successfully completed the one-year mandatory national service.

The coordinator announced that three erring corps members who absconded from the service will also repeat the national service year.

Also, in his remarks at the occasion, the Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Matane, charged the outgoing corps members to have a positive outlook on issues affecting Nigeria and intensify effort toward contributing their fair quota to the development of the nation in whatever capacity.

The SSG urged the outgoing corps members to always allow the lessons of selflessness and humility learnt during the service year to guide them in the obvious realities of life after the service year.

He commended the corps members for exhibiting a high sense of maturity, devotion, hard work and persistence while appealing to them to continue with the same spirit as they exit the service.

According to the SSG, “the government was aware of the security challenges being witnessed in the state and the country as a whole, hence the spirited efforts being made by the present administration to tackle insecurity in the state.”