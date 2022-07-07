FG orders comprehensive investigation into Kuje prison attack

The Federal Government has ordered a full investigation into the armed invasion of the Medium Security in Kuje, by terrorists late Tuesday, in which some of the inmates escaped.

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola who gave the directive on Thursday in Abuja, after being briefed on the unfortunate incident, stressed that a comprehensive investigation is carried out and that he should be briefed as soon as possible vowing that if any complicity is established, appropriate actions would be taken.

The Minister has been briefed on the full-scale armed invasion of the medium-security correctional facility in Kuje, Abuja, by gunmen late Tuesday, in which some of the inmates escaped.

He also noted that security forces were on the trail of both attackers and the escaped inmates to capture and return them to custody.

“We are working with the Ministry of Defence and the Office of the National Security Adviser as well as other intelligence and security agencies to ensure that the attackers and the escaped inmates are captured and returned to custody.

“As we speak, security personnel are combing the whole area, up to a distance of 100 kilometres radius, looking for them. All checkpoints nationwide have been put on alert. More than 400 of them have been brought in and more are still coming.

“The security officers on duty fiercely engaged them and inflicted a heavy casualty on them. Regrettably, given their unprecedented number, they overpowered the officers on duty. One of the security personnel that engaged the attackers was unfortunately killed. May his soul rest in peace. Calm and normalcy have since been returned to the Centre,” Arẹgbẹsọla said.

The Minister in a statement by his media adviser, Sola Fasure, said a preliminary investigation indicated that the Boko Haram sect might have been responsible for the attack, stressing that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), in conjunction with other security agencies, are working to bring back in the escaped inmates.

The statement read in part: “After the Abolongo, Oyo State, attack on a correctional facility, in October last year, it became apparent that a new form of attack for which our system was not prepared had emerged. Our system was primed to prevent and foil internal disturbance and riots, not external attacks/invasions since the facilities were usually built around police and military formations.

“The minister then directed that the NCoS urgently work with other security agencies to fortify all correctional centres in the country and insulate them against future attacks, among other measures introduced.

“This was carried out, as well-armed soldiers, police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers were drafted to our facilities nationwide, to secure them against further attacks. Several but unsuccessful attempts were made to attack our facilities since then, as the armed guards repelled them on each occasion.

“We appeal to all residents to be calm but vigilant. Security is a collective work between the government and the citizens. Kindly, therefore, report all suspicious individuals and activities to the nearest security agency around you. We appeal also to doctors and medical workers to treat and then immediately report anyone with gunshot wounds to the law enforcement agency.

“The Minister has directed that all correctional facilities in the country be fortified; that all personnel be vigilant and alert, to avoid recurrence.





“The Minister has directed that a full investigation into the incident be carried out and he should be briefed as soon as possible. If any complicity is established, the Minister has promised that appropriate actions would be taken.

“The Minister has pledged to continue to strengthen all correctional facilities and keep our people safe at all times,” he said.

