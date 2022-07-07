Anambra govt demolishes Odumeje’s church in Onitsha

Popular Anambra pastor, Chukwuemeka Odumeje’s church was demolished by the Anambra State Government, on Thursday.

Grace And Power Prophetic Ministry situated in Onitsha was a church owned by the famous pastor also known as Indaboski Bahose and Liquid Metal.

Tribune Online gathered that Odumeje’s church had in March this year been identified by the Anambra State government as one of the buildings sitting on drainage channels, and marked for demolition.

Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, had visited Okpoko, a sprawling slum in Onitsha, a day after his swearing-in, and pledged to sanitise the area by ensuring the drainages are free.

During Thursday’s demolition exercise, sources said Odumeje had attempted to stop the officials of the state government from demolishing his church when he was manhandled by security men who accompanied the demolition team.

A video trending online showed the comic cleric being shoved around by security men, including police officers and men of the vigilante services.

He was severally slapped and restricted from moving to the demolition area by armed security men.

The video, however, sparked mixed reactions, with many condemning the treatment of the cleric, saying it was unfair to manhandle him.

Meanwhile, sympathisers who spoke to Tribune Online, bemoaned the actions of the security men while some stressed that the treatment served him right as he had himself severally invaded shrines that are considered sacred and known to be places of worship by others while destroying them.

An attempt to speak with the chief press secretary to Anambra State governor, Mr Christian Aburime, for a reaction was not successful.

Odumeje came to the limelight through videos of his comic preachings, and bizarre style of healing, where he imitates WWE heavy-weight wrestlers by smacking down his sick members for healing.





The cleric also claims to have many hidden powers, which he said were yet to be touched. He is more of a comedian to many than a pastor.

