Trump officials discuss nuclear tests

Trump administration officials discussed whether to conduct the first nuclear test explosion since 1992, the Washington Post reported.

A meeting of people representing the top national security agencies discussed the matter last Friday, according to the newspaper, which cited an unidentified senior administration employee and two former officials familiar with the deliberations.

The matter surfaced after some administration representatives said Russia and China were conducting low-yield nuclear tests, “an assertion that has not been substantiated by publicly available evidence and that both countries have denied,” the newspaper said.

The National Security Council declined to comment to the Washington Post.

