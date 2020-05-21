FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays to Eidul-Fitr celebration

By Clement Idoko - Abuja
THE Federal Government has declared Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26, 2020 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eidul-Fitr Celebration.

Tribune Online reports that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Mohammed Manga.

Aregbesola congratulated all Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast while calling on them to replicate the life of kindness, love, tolerance, peace and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

He also expressed his concern about the spate of ethnic conflicts that has resurfaced in some parts of Northern Nigeria in recent times.

He advised Nigerians to see themselves as a single entity and thus learn to tolerate one another despite their ethnic and religious differences.

ALSO READ: VIDEO+PHOTOS: Man lands his helicopter at filling station to fill the tank

The statement further assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was fully committed to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians.

While commending the security agencies for the successes so far recorded in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, the Minister advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and also stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

As part of his admonition to Muslims on the celebration of Eidul-Fitr and his emphasis on individual responsibility for adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, the Minister reminded them to always obey constituted authorities as stated in the Glorious Qu’ran 4:59 where Allah says:

“O ye who believe! Obey Allah, and obey the Messenger, and those charged with authority among you. If ye differ in anything among yourselves, refer it to Allah and His Messenger, if ye do believe in Allah and the Last Day: That is best, and most suitable for final determination.”

