Troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralize armed bandit, recover weapons in Plateau ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that in continuation of the aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and other criminal activities in the country, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN has quelled armed robbery incident along Bokkos-Barkin Ladi Road, Jos Plateau State and killed one in action.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Eneche.

Gen Eneche stated that the Troops deployed at Kuba while responding to a distress call on armed robbery operation on Friday along the road swiftly mobilised to the scene and had contact with the robbers.

According to him, “during the encounter, troops overwhelmed the robbers thereby neutralizing one while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered from the fleeing bandits include one locally fabricated rifle, two mobile handsets, four rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one jackknife.”

He stated that currently, the gallant troops have maintained vigilance in the general area to deny criminals freedom of action.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the country would sustain the offensive against all enemies of the nation.

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).