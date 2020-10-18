EndSARS: Canadian minister, Kelechi Madu, tells how police killed his cousin

Kelechi Madu, Nigerian-born Minister of Justice and Solicitor General in Alberta, Canada has expressed support for the #EndSARS protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

Madu took to Twitter on Saturday via his handle, @KayceeMaduYEG, to describe how his cousin, Chrisantus Korie, was murdered by police in Nigeria in April 2013.

Madu tweeted, “I support the people of Nigeria as they protest to end police brutality and extrajudicial killings. My own cousin Chrisantus Nwabueze Korie was murdered by Nigeria Police in April 2013.

“Despite my best efforts, the police would not investigate his murder and did everything to obstruct. I also helped to petition a committee of Nigeria’s National Assembly to probe the killing and report back to the House within a timely manner.”

He added that “Fundamental human rights like peace, security and freedom from police brutality are universal. The Nigerian Government has an obligation to protect its citizens and deliver substantive police reform.

“Changing the name of SARS and reconstituting it without significant reform won’t be sufficient to satisfy the cry of the Nigerian people for justice.”