Tricycle ban reducing cases of armed robbery, others in Kano ― KAROTA MD

THE Managing Director of Kano Road Transport Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba DanAgundi, has said that the new restriction order against the operation of tricycles popular known as Adaidaita Sahu has really assisted in checkmating various crimes in the state.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, DanAgundi said there is a drastic reduction in crime and criminalities in the state after the government restricted tricycle operations from 10 pm to 6 am.

He noted that before the ban, there were rampant cases of overnight robbery, phone snatching and other general social vices.

According to him, “although our checks show that a large number of tricycles operators are people of descent background who conduct their activities within the ambits of the law, the very few ones have created bad names against the general operators.”

He said, “when too many complaints were lodged to the government on the rising insecurities, more specifically in the night, Governor Ganduje met with security agencies and they concluded that their investigation shows that crimes are largely committed by the tricycles operators.

“That was how we agreed that there should be a restriction between 10 pm to 6 am and anybody who is found wanting should be dealt with accordingly, and this had resulted in many of them relocating.”