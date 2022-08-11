CBN launches eNaira sensitisation fair in Nasarawa

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has launched an eNaira sensitisation fair in Nasarawa State.

The eNaira, the country’s first digital currency, was launched in October 2021.

It was supposed to serve as both a medium of exchange and a store of value and offers better payment prospects in retail transactions when compared to cash payments.

The 2-day sensitisation fair was launched by the apex bank’s Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, in Lafia on Thursday.

He said the sensitisation programme tagged: Promoting Financial Stability And Economic Development, was aimed at educating residents of the state on interventions, policies and programmes of the bank and encouraging them to start using the eNaira for financial transactions.

“This CBN sensitisation fair is all about talking to the people and letting them know about our policies and programmes. It is also to hear from them about how they feel about these policies and how commercial banks treat them, to enable us to proffer solutions to their challenges.

“Another reason for the fair is to encourage them to start using the eNaira, which is the Central Bank Digital Currency. If you look at what is happening across the world, you will observe that the economy is being digitalised and so, for us in Nigeria, we need to keep pace with technology.

“The eNaira is the same thing as the naira that all Nigerians use. It does the same work as the naira and it is accepted everywhere, so before the end of the programme, we hope to onboard many residents of the state who are yet to download the eNaira wallet,” he explained.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN launches… CBN launches…