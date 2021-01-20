Tribute to an exceptional university administrator

The subtle tendency of perceiving university administrators as second-class citizens in the university plays out in diverse ways. It however takes astute professionalism to debunk these underlining notions. Pointedly, the Registry of the University of Ibadan since inception has produced seasoned administrators who have upheld sound precepts. At this crucial period in the university educational system, some university administrators have distinguished themselves. These crops of administrators stand out and are revered for their astuteness and professionalism. One of such rare breed is Mr. Alex Adekunle Oladeji, who until today was the Deputy Registrar, General Administration of the University of Ibadan.

This is an attempt to celebrate a man with an untainted career in the University of Ibadan. Alex Oladeji’s antecedents point to the making of a man who had been prepared for a noteworthy career. Born on January 15, 1956, Alex Oladeji, a well-bred product of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has steadily garnered profound experiences to ascend the peak of his career in the University of Ibadan. He started his career in the university in October 1980 as Administrative Officer II, Ibarapa Programme, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan where he ascended to become an Assistant Registrar at the Ibarapa Community and Health Care Programme, Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan in 1988. His meritorious services earned him a redeployment to the College of Medicine where he served as Senior Assistant Registrar in the Provost’s Office in 1993.

Without mincing words, a doyen of university administration like him could not have been a mere local celebrity. In the course of his career, Alex Oladeji was specially appointed as pioneer Acting Registrar of Oyo State-owned First Technical University, Ibadan, where he served meritoriously from July 2017 to October 2018. Notably, he established, inaugurated and coordinated the university’s registry. He also facilitated the composition and inauguration of the Governing Council, Senate and their committees. His wealth of experience also came handy when facilitating National Universities Commission Resource Accreditation visit to the university. As an administrator with national and international clout, he facilitated linkage with external organisations for the institution’s development.

A presumed last breed of the iconic generation of university administrators in the University of Ibadan, Alex Oladeji’s stride in university administration is trailed by quite a number of commendable feats. As an astute administrator, he demonstrated core skills which distinguish him. He displayed experience and knowledge of the registry structure, gracefully equipped with interpersonal relationship with the registry and university stakeholders. He deployed effective staff mobilization skills and showcased effective use of modern day technology. This attribute famed him as a sought after consultant within and beyond the University of Ibadan. Both academic and non-academic staff laud his humility, efficiency and integrity.

Dayo Olajide,

University of Ibadan, Distance Learning Centre

