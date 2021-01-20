Still on NIN and SIM cards

THE eye sees not itself except by reflection. The directive that all mobile phone subscribers must link their lines to National Identification Number (NIN) is to say the least anti-people, especially the short time given for the exercise amidst the ravaging second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. There is no way we can observe social distancing in the exercise, especially in the densely populated places. But why the fire brigade approach to many issues in this clime? Mustn’t we have rest? Cost of living is skyrocketing by the day. Parents have been forced to accommodate their children and wards that are supposed to be in school. COVID-19 has diminished the moral values of many mothers by covertly forcing them into whorish business. We are not against the exercise, but we are against its timing and limited time given for it. Anyhow, one is wont to say that policy somersaults have been with us for quite a while.

Adelani Olawuyi

olawuyiadelani44@gmail.com

