Pa Joseph Adepoju Aderanti, father of former Managing Director of New Telegraph and former Osun State Commissioner for Information, Mrs Funke Egbemode, has passed away at the age of 92 years.

Pa Aderanti, who died in the early hours of Friday, November 20, 2026, in Lagos, hailed from Ijabe in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

Born on December 8, 1934, Pa Aderanti was a renowned teacher and author who would have turned 93 on December 8, 2026.

The author of Ijinle Ede Yoruba, a textbook for students of Yoruba language, Pa Aderanti’s teaching career took him across the old Oyo State and Osun State.

He was married to Florence Aderanti, who died in 2020.

Pa Aderanti is survived by his children, grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mrs Egbemode, a columnist with the Nigerian Tribune and former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, said her father would be sorely missed, describing him as a devoted father and an uncommon man who gave everything to ensure his children’s success.

In her words: “We are grateful for his life. He was a totally devoted father. He augmented his teacher’s salary with farming and ensured all six of us got university education.

“He loved and cared for our mother till the end. He was an uncommon man and we all are what we are today because God gave us a father like him. We will miss him.”