Saudi Arabia has signed a new framework agreement on labour rights following sustained international trade union pressure over the treatment of migrant workers, including thousands of Africans whose labour contributes significantly to the kingdom’s economy.

The agreement, which provides a framework for addressing longstanding labour rights concerns, follows an Article 26 complaint spearheaded by the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa), with the support of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), in June 2025.

The complaint, submitted to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Governing Body by workers’ delegates, called for stronger action by the Saudi government to protect migrant workers against alleged abuses, including forced labour, wage violations and discrimination.

ITUC-Africa, in a statement by its General Secretary, Akhator Joel Odigie, welcoming the signing of the Framework for Engagement and Technical Cooperation on Labour Rights in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, described the development as an important opportunity to address the persistent challenges confronting migrant workers.

The organisation said the process arising from the complaint had culminated in the agreement, underscoring the importance of trade union solidarity, sustained advocacy and international accountability in securing better protection for workers.

It commended all parties whose efforts and constructive engagement made the agreement possible, particularly the ITUC, Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI), the International Domestic Workers Federation (IDWF) and other partners that had consistently championed the rights of migrant workers.

According to ITUC-Africa, the framework provides a basis for advancing reforms in critical areas of labour protection, including fair recruitment, wage protection, access to justice, social protection, occupational safety and health, as well as the rights of domestic workers.

It said the agreement’s five-year work plan and monitoring arrangements must translate the commitments into measurable improvements in the working and living conditions of migrant workers.

However, the organisation cautioned that the agreement, despite its significance, did not fully address all the concerns raised by organised labour, particularly the need for stronger guarantees for freedom of association and effective worker representation.

“Nevertheless, this agreement is a useful starting point for continued dialogue, reform and accountability – not the end of the struggle,” ITUC-Africa stated.

The organisation pledged to support the implementation process and ensure that African migrant workers and their representatives had a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their rights and welfare.

It also called on African governments to strengthen oversight of international recruitment practices, improve consular protection for their nationals working abroad and establish enforceable bilateral labour arrangements to prevent exploitation.

ITUC-Africa equally urged the Saudi government to honour its commitments in both letter and spirit through credible reforms and effective enforcement, stressing that the success of the agreement would ultimately depend on tangible improvements in workers’ lives.

“The true measure of this agreement will not be its signatures, but whether workers are safer, wages are paid, rights are respected and justice is accessible,” the organisation declared.