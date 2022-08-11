Traditional rulers vital to credible election ― INEC REC

By Kola Oyelere - Kano
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

THE Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kano State, Professor Shehu Arabu Risqua, has said the traditional rulers are a group of respected Nigerians who enlighten the public on INEC’s procedures and processes.

He said sometimes these types of people even intervene using their intellect and energy to mobilise the electorate to vote wisely according to the laid down rules and regulations of the commission.

Professor Shehu made this assertion on Thursday when the INEC appointed the Oba of Yoruba in the state, Alhaji Murtala Alimi Otisese, as the commission’s peace ambassador.

According to him, the conferment “is in line with the policy of INEC to recognise outstanding people who sacrifice, educate and crown those who contribute to peace to reign in the society.”

He said INEC has passed through various forms of crisis that the commission usually faces during elections many of which are avoidable.

“You cannot have an election in an atmosphere that is not peaceful and you must have in any society people who preach peace and interject at any interval of breach of peace,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Oba Yoruba Kano described the title as another plumage to his turban and would further spur him to do more in ensuring that the forthcoming election in 2023 became successful.

Oba Yoruba then called on Nigerians to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), saying this is the best way to elect their representatives during the 2023 general elections.

He also charged the electorate not to sell their votes, noting that selling their vote automatically indicates that they have mortgaged their future.

