Tope Alabi returns to The Experience

Gospel music concert, The Experience, is set to take diplomats, dignitaries, and worshippers across the world on an another spirit-filled experience as ace gospel music, Tope Alabi will join the list of the indigenous and international gospel musicians that will perform at the concert on December 2.

The brains behind the concert, Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has also announced that this year’s concert would be historic as it will be held at its usual base, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, Lagos.

According to Adefarasin, is would be an exciting experience to return the gospel concert to base after the effect of the COVID-19 in previous year, just as he noted that he is optimistic to host all and sundry at TBS to celebrate the 17th edition of the concert.

He also hinted that thousands of worshippers that will grace this years experience would witness an unhindered ministration and unlimited praise from gospel minister, Tope Alabi and a host of others.

The event with the theme, “Jesus: The Exceptional One” with also feature the ministration of gospel musicians including, Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Donnie Mcclurkin, Travis Greene, Dunsin Oyekan, and Eben, among others.