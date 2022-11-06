Ooni, Stephen Akintayo, others receive Dubai ‘Titans Of Africa’ Awards

Founder and Group Managing Director of Gtext Holdings and Global Wealth Festival convener, Dr. Stephen Akintayo, was recently honoured with an award at the Titans of Africa Golden Edition Awards, which was held on Monday, October 31 at the Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

A leading investment coach, Akintayo was honoured alongside the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), and other African icons.

Dr. Akintayo who runs Gtext Holdings, a conglomerate with offices across four continents has in the last decade recorded strides in real estate, agriculture, media production, digital marketing, e-commerce, logistics, investment, and advisory consulting. His laudable achievements have seen him bag a number of continental awards and recognition.

Speaking during the Titans of Africa Award ceremony, Akintayo, who is a member of Forbes Business Council, an exclusive group of globally renowned business leaders and successful entrepreneurs, expressed joy in being part of the 50 individuals of direct African descent currently making an impact and are celebrated.

On the other hand, he noted that “Africa needs to be celebrated even more as the continent has contributed so much to the sustainability of the world, and we have a lot of great entrepreneurs.”

He added that “More giants are rising, and I want to thank the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the support for African entrepreneurs, and we hope the relationship continues even bigger and better.”

Titans of Africa, an initiative of the UAE AFRICA Networking Group is a coffee-table book that captures the journey to Titian-ship of 50 individuals of direct African descent who are currently making an impact that will pave the way for future positive images and accounts within their community or industry. It features stories of failures and triumphs through lessons learned from these 50 direct African descent individuals. Usually, these stories are simple, yet complex, and serve as a reflection of how everyday people can make a difference. It is one of a kind and also the first time within the African community in the year that history will mention the African renaissance in the UAE.