Tony Nwoye, three other NASS aspirants, withdraw from Anambra PDP primary

The former House of Representatives member for Anambra East/West Federal Constituency, Dr Tony Nwoye, has withdrawn from Anambra North People Democratic Party (PDP), 2023 Senatorial Primary election billed for 26-27th May, 2022, alongside all House of Representatives aspirants from the zone.

Nwoye, before his decision to withdraw, was contesting the party ticket for Anambra North Senatorial District with the incumbent Senator, Senator Stella Oduah, under the PDP platform.

Nwoye, who made his withdrawal alongside others known in a letter written to the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Ayorcha Ayu, cited a lack of internal democracy, abuse of the PDP Constitution, disobedience to laid down INEC guidelines, and Electoral Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as their collective reasons.

The letter was signed by the aggrieved aspirants; Dr Tony Nwoye, Senatorial aspirant Anambra North, Dr. Obiora Chira, House of Representatives aspirant for Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency and Hon (Engr) Idu Emeka, House of Representatives aspirant for Onitsha North/South Federal Constituency.

The letter was also made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Thursday, by Dr Nwoye’s media aide, Comrade Pascal Candle.

