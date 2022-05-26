Tony Nwoye, three other NASS aspirants withdraw from Anambra PDP primaries

Former House of Representatives member for Anambra East/West Federal Constituency, Dr Tony Nwoye, has officially withdrawn from Anambra North People Democratic Party (PDP), 2023 Senatorial Primary election billed for May 26 to 27, 2022, alongside all House of Representatives Aspirants from the zone.

Dr Nwoye, before his decision to withdraw, was contesting the primary ticket for Anambra North Senatorial District with the incumbent senator, Senator Stella Oduah, on the PDP platform.

Nwoye, who made his withdrawal alongside others known in a letter written to the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, cited a lack of internal democracy, abuse of PDP Constitution, disobedience to laid down INEC guidelines and the Electoral Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as their collective reasons.

The letter was signed by the aggrieved aspirants: Dr Tony Nwoye, senatorial aspirant Anambra North; Dr Obiora Chira, House of Representatives aspirant for Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency and Hon Idu Emeka, House of Representatives aspirant for Onitsha North/South Federal Constituency.

The letter was also made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Thursday, by Dr Nwoye’s media aide, Pascal Candle.

The letter read in part: “We the undersigned being some aspirants for Senate and House of Representatives in Anambra North Senatorial District Anambra State hereby withdraw from participation in PDP primary elections in Anambra State scheduled for 26th May 2022 and also on 27th May 2022 on the following reasons:

Under your watch PDP is purportedly conducting ward congress for election of adhoc delegates this afternoon, 25th May 2022 at Women Development Centre Awka instead of the 99 wards in the Anambra North zone, without any party register, no quorum formed leading to the disenfranchisement of thousands of PDP ward members. This violates Article 1(b)(iii) of the PDP Guideline and Article 15(4) of the PDP Constitution. A situation where until 1 pm today, 25th May 2022, the panel to conduct the said 3 adhoc delegates election has not been published. Party members came out yesterday, the 24th of May 2022, waited from morning till night. No ward congress took place and no communication to our teeming party members as to why the ward congress did not hold on 24th May 2022 and why the ward congress of 25th May 2022 is not holding in 99 wards of Anambra North District despite the fact that there is no security challenge at the wards of Anambra north senatorial zone.

“Sir, we humbly appeal to you to use your good offices to ensure that you communicate to appropriate organs of this our decision so that no vote will be credited to any of us in Anambra purported PDP House of Representatives and Senate Primary scheduled for Thurs 26th May 2022 and Friday 27th May 2022 respectively sir.

“Please sir, kindly be informed that our names should be removed as aspirants in the purported Party Primaries of 26th May 2022 and 27th May 2022.”

Nigerian Tribune also gathered that the aspirants’ decision may be unconnected to Mr Peter Obi’s resignation from PDP.