Tips on overcoming indecision

There are certain times we are undecided about issues in life; we just don’t know what to do.

Experiencing a few times of indecision is fine, but when it becomes habitual, then there is a need to seek a solution.

Being consistently indecisive about important matters such as finance, job offers, relationships and trivial issues such as what to eat and wear might not be the best for you as an individual especially in the long run as this can stall you from making important decisions and needed improvements in your life.

There are certain steps that can help you overcome indecision and they include letting go of your fears, not being afraid to fail or make mistakes, avoiding perfectionism, and trusting yourself.

Know more about how to overcome indecision by reading this article till the end.

1. Let go of fear

I know you might have made wrong decisions in the past that you are afraid of repeating. But regardless, you need to let go of the fear of making mistakes or taking the wrong decision.

If you can’t make a decision, there’s a good chance that you’re afraid of something, and as we know fear is just ‘False Evidence Appearing Real.’

Figure out what your fear is and confront it because that is the only way you can overcome it.

2. Learn to trust yourself

To overcome indecision, you need to learn to trust yourself. You will never be able to make any decision if you don’t trust yourself enough to make the right decision. Believe in yourself, even when you make mistakes, you should not allow your mistakes to define you.

3. Avoid perfectionism

The reason some individuals battle with indecision is a result of their perfectionist mindset.

Having the belief that you must have everything figured out all at once and that there can’t be any room for mistakes is the root of indecision.





To overcome indecision, replace the perfection mindset with the belief that errors and mistakes are actually required or meant to happen.

Finally, accept the power of “good enough,” as none of us can achieve perfection all of the time.

4. Take your time

When it comes to making good decisions, there is a need for us to take our time before arriving at a decision.

It is possible to associate being decisive with choosing quickly, but research shows that taking a pause can result in a better decision.

Taking your time can save you when making a decision.

Excessive worry and fear actually cloud your judgment and often result in faulty decisions made in haste.

To overcome indecision, learn to take your time.

5. Tune in to your emotions/trust your gut

Your emotion or gut is a guide that most times helps when it comes to making a decision.

Many people who have trouble making decisions tend to over-analyze.

There comes a time when no matter how much information you have, or how much logic you’ve applied, the decision isn’t going to get any easier.

All you need at this time is to trust your gut/emotions.

6. Give yourself to constant practice

Practice is said to make perfection. To become an expert at anything, you need to practice.

To overcome indecision, start making little decisions every day. For instance, you can decide what you’re going to have for lunch and what route you’re going to take to work. As little things come up throughout the day, practice making faster decisions. Unless it’s a big one, don’t put it off. Give yourself a time limit and decide!

7. Think strategically

To overcome indecision, you need to learn to be a strategic thinker. Learn to think outside the box as this affords you the opportunity to consider various sides to an issue and it helps you arrive at a logical and right decision.

In all, being indecisive is not what you should nail yourself to the cross over but rather you should work on the above points in order to overcome indecision.

Be confident in yourself that you’re making and will make the right decision always.

