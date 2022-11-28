Oba of Benin re-enacts 40-year-old tradition, renews bond with ancestral relations

The Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, CFR, over the weekend reactivated one of the old traditions in Benin Kingdom by unveiling the reconstructed Palace of Ogieneni of Uzairue in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Oba Ewuare II’s historic visit to Uzairue, the 118-year-old ancestral relations in the Benin empire, was the first in the last 40 years after the late Oba Erediauwa visited the community in 1982.

Addressing a large number of guests and residents in the locality, Oba Ewuare II, reassured traditional rulers across the state and beyond of his “fatherly support to those that chose to look up to the great Benin throne as their father.”

The monarch said that he was honoured with the invitation based on an ancestry link between the Ogieneni and the Benin throne.

“I, as the Oba of Benin, want to reassure you all of our support of our fatherly duty towards those that chose to look up to us as their father. I am sure most of you know the ancestral link between the Benin Kingdom and the people of Uzairue.

“The traditional institution is sacrosanct. We should all endeavour to uphold the tenets and values as laid down by our forefathers – ancestors. It plays a vital role in the development of our democratic institution.

“I also appreciate the traditional rulers in Edo State for the peace that exists between us and the people as well. Spiritually, we have always been very close to Uzairue,” he added.

While urging the Ogieneni of Uzairue, His Royal Highness, Kadiri Imonikhe, Omogbai IV, to look after the welfare of his people, Oba Ewuare II commended the state deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, and other donors towards the Ogieneni palace project.

Oba Ewuare II further implored traditional rulers in the state to always respect constituted authorities in the state and the entire nation at large.

Responding, the Ogieneni said that the 40th Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, 40 years after Oba Erediauwa’s visit, had indeed replicated the history of Uzairue people, who migrated from the Benin Kingdom.

The deputy governor, Shaibu, on his part, paid tribute to the Oba of Benin and called for wealth redistribution.

He also pledged his support for the reconstruction of over 20 other traditional rulers’ palaces in the Uzairue Kingdom through communal effort.

