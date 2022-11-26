Tips for having a healthier shave

Shaving is an important part of our wellbeing although some individuals see this act as inconsequential.

It is therefore important that we learn to shave the right way so as not to put ourselves in danger of certain infections.

Discussed in this article are tips on how to have a healthy shave.

1. Get a quality shaving stick or razor

There are many brands of shaving stick or razor in the Nigerian market today and it might be difficult to really know the quality ones since shaving sticks are sealed.

In order to have a healthy shave, you need to prioritise the quality of the shaving stick you are using.

Don’t just buy a shaving stick or razor because it is cheap rather choose to be intentional about the quality of shaving stick you get. Quality always supersedes quantity.

2. Never dry shave

In having a healthy shave, never shave dry. This is because dry shaving increases the risk of cuts and irritation. It also keeps you from making the most of one of shaving’s benefits: exfoliation . You’ll get a more effective exfoliation if you soften your skin first, so try shaving near the end of your bath or shower time. This is because your skin needs a minimum of 10 minutes in warm water to soften adequately.

3. Replace your shaving stick/razor regularly

To have a healthy shave, you should replace your shaving stick/blade regularly.

You should not use your shaving stick or blade more than once especially when you notice a cut while shaving or discover that a lot of hair has accumulated on the blade.

This is just in a bid to keep you safe from infections as open pores or cuts on your skin can be infected if any bacteria gets on your shaving stick or razor.