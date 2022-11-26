Tips for having a healthier shave

The overall state of wellbeing of any individual encompasses every aspect of their lives even to the minutest detail and certain things that we feel are inconsequential.
Shaving is an important part of our wellbeing although some individuals see this act as inconsequential.
Not shaving appropriately and hygienically can result in a possibility of skin infections and perhaps an increased risk of catching herpes and other sexually transmitted diseases.
It is therefore important that we learn to shave the right way so as not to put ourselves in danger of certain infections.
Discussed in this article are tips on how to have a healthy shave.
1. Get a quality shaving stick or razor
There are many brands of shaving stick or razor in the Nigerian market today and it might be difficult to really know the quality ones since shaving sticks are sealed.
In order to have a healthy shave, you need to prioritise the quality of the shaving stick you are using.
Don’t just buy a shaving stick or razor because it is cheap rather choose to be intentional about the quality of shaving stick you get. Quality always supersedes quantity.
2. Never dry shave
In having a healthy shave, never shave dry. This is because dry shaving increases the risk of cuts and irritation. It also keeps you from making the most of one of shaving’s benefits:exfoliation. You’ll get a more effective exfoliation if you soften your skin first, so try shaving near the end of your bath or shower time. This is because your skin needs a minimum of 10 minutes in warm water to soften adequately.
3. Replace your shaving stick/razor regularly
To have a healthy shave, you should replace your shaving stick/blade regularly.
You should not use your shaving stick or blade more than once especially when you notice a cut while shaving or discover that a lot of hair has accumulated on the blade.
This is just in a bid to keep you safe from infections as open pores or cuts on your skin can be infected if any bacteria gets on your shaving stick or razor.
4. Use shaving gel or baby oil instead of soap
To have a smooth shave, some individuals make use of soap and water instead of shaving gel.
The use of water and soap for shaving might not really be helpful in the long run as doing so may lead to dry, and flaky skin after drying. Instead of using soap and water when shaving, try to get a gel formulated specifically for shaving or baby oil. Using shaving gels will keep your skin soft and supple after drying.
5. Avoid getting into the sun immediately after shaving
It is wrong for you to expose yourself to the sun immediately after shaving.
After shaving, your skin becomes more sensitive and the sun’s damaging rays can cause more damage than ever.
Ideally, you should wait 24 hours before exposing freshly shaved skin to extended periods in the sun and if you have a reason to go out, you should take an umbrella along.
6. Shave according to the direction of your hair growth
To have a healthy shave, you need to pay attention to the direction of your hair growth.
For a closer shave and more effective hair removal, shave against the way the hair grows.
For example, hair tends to grow downward on the legs. Shave upward to get the smoothest results.
When it comes to underarm hair first, shave upward to get the exposed shaft, and then reverse direction to get the root.
It is important and healthy to shave our underarm hair and other part where we see the need to shave but with regards to pubic hair, you should only shave if you feel like and if not, you’re good to go so far your pubic area is in a healthy state.