Tinubu has national acceptance, says Lalong

Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong has told Lagosians that their son, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a national acceptance as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press Affairs to the governor, Dr Makut Simon Macham, the governor while speaking at the APC Presidential Campaign Rally held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere Lagos, Governor Lalong said Nigerians are grateful to Lagos for giving them the best candidate who is the most suitable person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023 by the grace of God.

He said “His records of performance in Lagos stand him out as a good manager of people and resources who can make something out of even the most difficult situation. He has demonstrated that he can take Nigeria to greater heights through ideas and assembling the best brains. He is not a man who talks too much but his results cannot be hidden. Since he became Governor of Lagos State, the commercial capital of Nigeria has never been the same again. He did not only govern well but handed over to people that he trained who have carried on with his legacies and also brought up more ideas. That is the hallmark of a leader who thinks about the next generation and not just today”.

The DG said Tinubu has over the years prepared for this moment by building bridges and reaching out to people from other parts of Nigeria which explains why everywhere you go in Nigeria today, it is Jagaban and others.

He maintained that from what happened at the flag-off in Jos to the mammoth crowds in Delta and Ebonyi States recently, it is very clear that Nigerians have decided to go with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima. Therefore, he reminded them that charity begins at home.

National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the flag bearer of the party is a good omen for the party and Nigeria because he has good antecedents of capacity, justice, fairness and solution-finding.

Chairman Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu said the level of acceptance of Asiwaju across the nation clearly puts him ahead of others in the race to Aso Rock. He said Jagaban has done so much to support others at various levels and is also enjoying same support because of his passion for a better Nigeria.

Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said Nigeria is waiting for the elections to give their votes to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose commitment to Nigeria is very prominent.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the people of Lagos and the South West has released Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the whole of Nigeria and will give him all their votes so that the whole of the country will feel the impact of the man who knows the challenges of Nigeria and has strategically outlined an action plan to tackle them in his manifesto “Renewed Hope”.

In his remarks, APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu thanked the party faithful for coming out enmasse to demonstrate support and love to him and the APC, assuring that he will not let them down.

He said Nigeria needs people who are known for excellence and results not those who come with promises without a record of performance.

