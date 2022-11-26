5 things a bride-to-be should consider before getting a wedding dress

Your wedding day is one of the biggest days in your life and as much as possible you need to look your best since it is your big day.
There are a lot of things that go into thepreparation for one’s wedding day and a major part is getting that stunning wedding dress.
In order to get the perfect wedding dress for your big day, there are important factors you need to put into consideration. These factors include but are not limited to your desired budget, your body shape, personal style, fashion choices, wedding venue, and others.
To help you get that perfect wedding dress that accentuates your body shape among other important factors, you should read this article to see five things to consider before getting a wedding dress.
1. Body shape
The first factor to consider before getting a wedding dress is your body shape.
There are different kinds of body shapes for women and they include – rectangle, triangle, hourglass, top hourglass, inverted triangle or apple, round, diamond, athletic, and so on.
As there are different body shapes, so also are different designs of wears that suit each body shapes and brings out the body shapes best.
So, before deciding on what kind of wedding dress you want, you should make findings about your body shapes and the designs of dress that best accentuate your body shape.
2. Budget
As the popular saying goes, cut your coat according to your cloth. Before choosing your wedding dress, you should also consider your budget. What is your financial capacity? How much are you willing to spend on your wedding dress?
It is important you remember that there are other accessories you need to get in addition to your wedding dress like your wedding shoe, wrist watch or band, jewelleries and the rest.
It is therefore important you have a specific budget in mind before getting to the store where you intend on getting your dress and be disciplined enough to stick to your budget.
Having a wedding dress budget helps you avoid such situations where bride-to-be spend all their money on wedding dress with little or nothing left to get other accessories that is needed.
3. Venue
Before you go ahead with your choice of wedding dress, you should consider the venue or location for your wedding ceremony.
When you have your wedding location in mind, you are better able to pick a material that suit that environment and one that guarantees your comfortability.
Always remember that you can get a wedding dress that is simple yet classy.
4. Weather
Another factor you should not forget to consider when getting a wedding dress is the weather or climate of your country of residence.
We all know that in Nigeria, for instance, there is the rainy season, dry season and harmattan season. So, you should consider what season your wedding ceremony falls before you conclude on the kind of wedding dress to go for.
If your wedding falls in February, it is best you go for lighter-weight fabrics. If it falls in between November and December, you should go for heavy satins, silks and even some laces as they are better worn in cooler months.
5. Religion/culture
You should consider your religion, culture or beliefs before choosing your wedding dress.
The way a Muslim lady dresses for her wedding is quite different from the way a Christian lady does. So, you need to familiarise yourself with the wedding dress styling pattern that is peculiar to your religion.
Also, when it comes to choice of colour for a wedding dress, most brides especially those from a Christian background make use of white dress for their church wedding. But in some other countries like Pakistan, China, Bhutan, Portugal, the use of other colours is allowed.
In all, it is important you look stunning in your wedding dress. Ensure you put all the above factors into consideration and I am sure you will get the best wedding dress that suit you perfectly for your big day.
