5 things a bride-to-be should consider before getting a wedding dress

There are a lot of things that go into the preparation for one’s wedding day and a major part is getting that stunning wedding dress.

In order to get the perfect wedding dress for your big day, there are important factors you need to put into consideration. These factors include but are not limited to your desired budget, your body shape, personal style, fashion choices, wedding venue, and others.

To help you get that perfect wedding dress that accentuates your body shape among other important factors, you should read this article to see five things to consider before getting a wedding dress.

1. Body shape

The first factor to consider before getting a wedding dress is your body shape

There are different kinds of body shapes for women and they include – rectangle, triangle, hourglass, top hourglass, inverted triangle or apple, round, diamond, athletic, and so on.

As there are different body shapes, so also are different designs of wears that suit each body shapes and brings out the body shapes best.

So, before deciding on what kind of wedding dress you want, you should make findings about your body shapes and the designs of dress that best accentuate your body shape.

2. Budget

As the popular saying goes, cut your coat according to your cloth. Before choosing your wedding dress, you should also consider your budget. What is your financial capacity? How much are you willing to spend on your wedding dress?

It is important you remember that there are other accessories you need to get in addition to your wedding dress like your wedding shoe, wrist watch or band, jewelleries and the rest.

It is therefore important you have a specific budget in mind before getting to the store where you intend on getting your dress and be disciplined enough to stick to your budget.