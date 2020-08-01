Baby oil uses you never knew

Baby oils are generally used for keeping babies’ skin soft, to maintain moisture and to protect the skin’s surface. This is because the skin of an infant is sensitive, thin and fragile. Because these oils make the skin of the baby supple, many adults have also opted for it, after all, if it is good for the baby, why won’t it be good for an adult?

Not only can this gentle moisturiser be used on grown-up skin, it is also an efficient ingredient to have in the home for untangling, cleaning and so on.

Makeup remover: Instead of over cleansing the face with face wash, putting baby oil on a cotton swab will remove every last bit of makeup. It will also moisturise your skin in the process.

Soothe cracked heels: If you have cracked heels or you tend to stand for long periods or wear shoes that do not allow your feet breathe during the day, rub some baby oil on your heels before bed, then put on a pair of socks to seal in the moisture. This will result in softer, smoother feet.

Skin moisturiser: Towel-dry yourself a little after bath, then rub a little baby oil on your damp skin. The oil will deeply penetrate the skin and will lock in moisture. It will also add a glow to a dull skin.

Shave gel substitute: If you run out of shaving cream or you just want to give your legs a hydrating boost, rub a thin layer of the oil on your legs before shaving to help protect your skin from razor bumps.

Manicure: Using a cotton ball soaked in baby oil, carefully trace around your cuticles before painting your nails. This will help prevent your nail polish from seeping out to the sides. You can also use the oil to tidy up an accidental mess. In addition, the oil can help soften cuticles.

Lip scrub: Mixing and rubbing one teaspoon of baby oil, half teaspoon of sugar and a few drops of lemon juice lightly on the lips help remove dead skin.

In addition, the baby oil can also serve as waxing aid, hair gel, zipper fixer, squeaky-hinge lubricant, ring loosener if stuck on the finger, temporary tattoo remover, bubble gum remover, necklace detangler and massage oil.