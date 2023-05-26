The Lagos State chapter of Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has assured Nigerians that the incoming administration of Nigeria under the leadership of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be fair just and equal to all Nigerians.

This was contained in a communique signed by Lagos YCE Chairman, Francis Akinnikawe, Deputy Chairman, Pastor Daniel Tawede, General Secretary, Olabisi Fadipe, YCE National Treasurer, Hon. Akindele Aremu and YCE National Welfare Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Jabaru, issued at the end of its quarterly meeting in Lagos, a copy of which was made available to Saturday Tribune.

YCE noted that May 29 will be memorable for Nigerians particularly the Yoruba race, adding that Tinubu is capable to transform Nigeria into enviable status among the comity of nations.

Lagos YCE described Tinubu as a priceless and revered accomplished leader in aspects of social life, economic, political and governance.

YCE said Tinubu’s humble beginning represents wonderful gift to Yoruba nation and Nigeria in general which makes him stand above his contemporaries.

“We are delighted that your brand name has become a shining light in Nigeria, we see your legacies in Lagos,” the group said.

YCE however prayed that God gives Tinubu strong health and strength so as to take the nation to its destination.

