Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has described the 20-year reign of Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu, as a blessing to Lagosians who brought dignity to the revered stool.

The Yoruba generalissimo said this in his congratulatory message on the occasion of Oba Akiolu’s 20-year reign on the throne, noting that history had favoured Lagos State with various monarchs, just as he insisted that Oba Akiolu remained one of the major drivers of today’s progress in Lagos.

According to Iba Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, the foremost traditional ruler has provided the needed leadership by ensuring that Lagos remains peaceful.

“In his 20-year reign as Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu has succeeded in expanding the frontiers of Lagos beyond Island, making tremendous impact in the new idea of projecting Lagos as a foremost city in Nigeria.

“Oba Rilwan Akiolu has continued to represent the enduring legacies of his predecessors and the traditional institution in Lagos State remains a source of inspiration to all.

“Oba Akiolu’s exemplary lifestyle as the most respected oba in Lagos is inspirational. It is actually a result of great leadership in the traditional institution,” he said.

“When a traditional ruler chooses peace instead of war, appreciates progress and development instead of crisis and also build strong bond and relationships across board and even beyond borders, then you can understand the reason for the success of his reign.

“And that is what brings about the development and progress we talk about today in Lagos,” he added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE