The Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) has criticised President Bola Tinubu over his remarks at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, saying Nigerians need improved living conditions rather than political name-calling.

The party described the President’s remarks, which included a veiled reference to the APM through the Yoruba expression, “Ẹgbẹ́ Palẹmọ,” as an attempt to divert attention from the economic challenges facing the country.

Tinubu had made the remark in an apparent reference to the APM, whose presidential candidate for the 2027 general election is Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

In a statement issued by the Director of Communication and Spokesperson of the Oyo State APM Campaign Council (OYSACC), Yinka Oladoyinbo, the party said the President should focus on addressing the hardship facing Nigerians rather than attacking political opponents.

The statement read, “The APM will not be distracted by presidential name-calling. Nigerians are far more concerned about the cost of living, the purchasing power of their incomes, insecurity, unemployment, collapsing economic confidence and the daily struggle to survive than the linguistic theatrics of a campaign podium.

“A President seeking another mandate should be explaining what he has done with the first, not trading taunts with political opponents.”

The party also called on Tinubu to apologise to Nigerians for the economic difficulties experienced since he assumed office in 2023.

“Instead of unnecessary distractions like the one at the Mapo Hall jamboree, President Tinubu should have apologised to the people of the state for the unprecedented hardship and suffering that he and his party, the APC, have unleashed on them since his assumption of office in 2023,” it stated.

The APM also expressed concern over what it described as attempts to draw traditional institutions into partisan politics, following the presence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, at engagements associated with the APC rally.

It cautioned against interpreting the traditional rulers’ participation in such engagements as political endorsements or commitments by their respective communities.

“Our traditional rulers are custodians of culture, history, peace and communal identity. They are fathers to all, irrespective of political affiliation. Their palaces must remain places where the ruling party, the opposition, the undecided and the politically disenchanted can find counsel, mediation and a sense of belonging,” the statement said.

The party added that traditional rulers should not be treated as “campaign surrogates, electoral assets or instruments for manufacturing political legitimacy”.

It further argued that visits to palaces and photographs with traditional rulers could not be regarded as evidence of popular support.

“The APC should therefore abandon the illusion that palace visits, royal courtesies, ceremonial appearances or photographs with traditional rulers can substitute for public approval. A royal handshake does not constitute a ballot. A palace audience does not confer electoral authority. Political choreography cannot manufacture the consent of the people,” it said.

On the 2027 general election, the APM said voters in Oyo State would assess political parties and candidates based on their records, policies, economic relief, security and quality of leadership.

The statement added that the party was unimpressed by the President’s remarks at Mapo Hall, insisting that campaign rhetoric and political displays would not erase the economic difficulties confronting ordinary Nigerians.

“The answer will not be supplied by campaign slogans, presidential taunts or palace endorsements. It will be supplied by Nigerians themselves at the ballot box,” it stated.

The APM, however, expressed confidence in its political prospects in Oyo State, saying voters would distinguish between political promises and actual governance.

It also quoted a Yoruba proverb, “Bí ikún lọ́ ní oko, bí pàkúté, ìpàdé d’ọjọ́ ìbò,” suggesting that political actions and claims would ultimately be tested at the ballot box.

The party said the electorate would have the opportunity to express its choice on January 16, 2027, adding that no amount of political influence or intimidation could replace the people’s constitutional right to vote.