The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, as part of its sustained efforts to combat smuggling, protect public health, safeguard national security and defend the Nigerian economy, has seized 5,173 bags of parboiled rice, 6,037 wraps of cannabis sativa and other contraband goods.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, ASC Paul Gimba, over the weekend. He said the total Duty Paid Value of the seized items with available valuations stood at ₦3,517,838,700.

He listed the seized items as approximately 20,500 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine; 125 live cartridges; 2,850 ampoules of Enox 4000 injection; 1,067 used tyres; and nine vehicles.

Others were 1,037 kegs of 25 litres each of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS); 1,008 kegs of 25 litres each of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO/Diesel); 185 packages of sanitary pads and diapers; and two trucks.

Gimba said the seizures underscored the Command’s commitment to enforcing Customs laws, preventing the importation and circulation of prohibited and harmful products, and protecting the nation’s economic interests.

The statement commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for demonstrating commitment to community development through the commissioning of a newly constructed jetty, the renovated first Customs office in Nigeria, and two blocks comprising seven classrooms at Igiri High School, Ijofin, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

During the commissioning of the projects last Friday in Ijofin, the Customs CG said they demonstrated the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to community development, preservation of its historical heritage, promotion of education and provision of critical public infrastructure.

He emphasised that the effectiveness and sustainability of the Service’s responsibilities were closely linked to the quality of relationships it maintained with communities within and around its operational environments.

“We are expanding the scope of our engagement beyond conventional Customs operations to include practical interventions that address community needs and contribute to sustainable development,” he said.