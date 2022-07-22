Tinubu/Shetima excellent choice for Nigeria ― Wase

The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase has described the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC’s presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima as an excellent choice for Nigeria in the 2023 general election.

Speaking when he received Asiwaju pact with citizens campaign organisation who was on a courtesy call in his office, Hon. Wase said out of all the candidates in other political parties, none has the qualities and capacity of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “Like you did mention, politics is about development. What you can do, what you can offer. It is not about sentiment. Sentiment doesn’t work. I think we are on a good course. I attended to a journalist some few days ago when I went alongside my colleagues to congratulate the vice president Insha Allah 2023.

“The journalists asked me about whether we have issues regarding the Muslim-Muslim ticket. And my answer to him was that we have a Muslim-Muslim here in the House of Reps as speaker and deputy speaker. I don’t know how many people we have converted if it is about religion. It is about delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. We have had a Christian-Christian senate president and deputy senate president for eight good years in the National Assembly.

“So, some of these emotions and sentiments being expressed are done by those who want to gain cheap access to power and other things and cause confusion in the society. What we should be after is competency. Who can offer and give us the best. And there is no doubt, the choice of Asiwaju, first I want to say, power comes from God. He has demonstrated his capacity.

“He has been in the political terrain for years. He has developed people. There is no segment of the society that you go to that you won’t have one person or the other that he has helped out or touched. And I believed that he is the candidate to beat. I have not seen any candidate in any political party that can match his achievements.

“Lai Mohammed is from Kwara. But he was chief of staff in Lagos. He has come back to his state and nobody said, go back to Lagos. Aregbesola was a commissioner, Yayi was a member from Ogun, and many more.

“And when people began to bring sentiments of religion. I don’t know. I am from Plateau State. I know we have a very good Muslim percentage there, who is going to give us peace should be our own concern. Not who will take us and divide us. And I think you people have a lot of tasks to do so that we would be able to give out what we have. And the product we have is the most excellent product in Nigeria that cannot be disputed.

Speaking earlier, convener of Asiwaju pact with citizens campaign organisation, Comrade Dominic Alancha, said the organisation is a platform that seeks to rally around Nigerians towards the growth and development of the country by addressing key issues across all sectors of the economy.

He said the organisation also seeks to increase youth participation as well as engage them on an issues-based campaigns not issues of sentiment or regionalism and religion.

“We are also recruiting 10,000 twitter handlers that will dominate the social media space to communicate the Asiwaju policies, the solutions he intends to proffer to the many challenges confronting Nigerians. ‘Asiwaju Pact With Citizens Campaign’ will also act as the bridge between the Asiwaju government and its citizens by way of giving feedback to the citizens on the actualisation of the policy thrusts of the Asiwaju-led administration by the special grace of God, come 2023.”

“It is with great honour and privilege to appoint you as the father, leader and the pinnacle of alignment, a personality with a hard profile whose name creates values across the divides, with a good representative and exemplary leadership to the good people of Plateau State, North Central to be specific and Nigeria at large.