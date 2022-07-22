Bandits kill 5 Police, 3 civilians – Katsina Police report

The Katsina State Police Command says five Police officers and three civilians were massacred by terrorists in Kankara local government area.

SP Gambo Isa, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) who confirmed the killing said it occured in the late evenings of Wednesday.

The terrorists numbering more than 200 riding on motorcycles, and armed with AK-47 rifles, among other weapons were said to have carried out the attack at Gatikawa village of Kankara at about 6:30pm on Wednesday.

A source close to the village told Tribune Online that the terrorists operated for more than an hour, moving from house-to-house to loot food items, money and other valuables.

Several villagers sustained injuries during the attack as some have been hospitalized and are currently receiving treatment.

Isah, who confirmed the incident to the press, said eight persons were killed during the attack.

He said the victims include five policemen and three civilians, and that the policemen killed were on special duty to the area from Kano State Police Command.

The PPRO said the attack was carried out by more than 300 terrorists who were armed with sophisticated weapons.

“The terrorists were over 300 and were fully armed. The five policemen are from Kano on special duty to Gatikawa village in Katsina State,”

He added, “they attacked them at 6:45pm. The terrorists also killed three civilians. Investigation is ongoing,” SP Gambo Isah said.

