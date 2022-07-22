2022 Hajj: Fourth Nigerian pilgrim dies in Makkah

A week after the death of a member of the Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Abdulrahman Maigona, in Makkah, the Plateau State Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced the death of one of its pilgrims.

The pilgrim, Abdulhadi Adam, according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, died on Wednesday from a heart attack and had since been buried.

According to the terse statement: “Inna lillahi WA inna ilaihim Rajuun.

“We wish to announce the passing away of Abdulhadi Adam a pilgrim from Plateau State on Wednesday 20/07/2022 in the Holy City of Makkah. The pilgrim died as a result of a heart attack

His death brought to four Nigerian pilgrims who had died in the course of the 2022 Hajj.

Hajiya Aisha Ahmed from Keffi, Nasarawa State, first died on June 29 in Makkah a few days after leaving Madinah. She died before the commencement of the hajj proper.

Another pilgrim, Hajiya Hasiya Aminu from Kaduna State died on Arafat Day on July 8 shortly after returning to her tent from Mount Arafat.

Sheikh Maigona, an associate of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Ali Pantami, died at the Namma Muwada Hotel in the Masfalah District of Makkah, where some officials are lodged, after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, in another development, as of Friday morning, a total of 7,753 pilgrims have so far been ferried back to Nigeria in 17 flights.

On Thursday, Azman Airlines airlifted 390 Kaduna State pilgrims to Kaduna. One pilgrim from Delta State and six officials were on the flight that left Jeddah at 3:31 pm Saudi Arabian time (1:31 pm Nigerian time).

On the same day, 415 Lagos State pilgrims, three Federal Capital Territory (FCT) pilgrims and 13 officials departed Jeddah for Lagos aboard a FlyNas flight.

At 6:46 am (2:46 am Nigerian time), a Max Air flight from Jeddah ferried 532 Borno State pilgrims and nine officials to Maiduguri, the state capital.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has assured that all Nigerian pilgrims will be airlifted back home in time before the August 13 deadline given all countries to evacuate their pilgrims.

It, however, appealed to all state pilgrims welfare boards to prepare their pilgrims in line with the departure schedule already made available to them to ensure smooth inbound flight operations.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…2022 Hajj: Fourth Nigerian

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…2022 Hajj: Fourth Nigerian

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…2022 Hajj: Fourth Nigerian

Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app

In order to ensure your safety when next you board a ride, here are safety tips to observe when boarding a ride on ride-hailing apps…

Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips

It is no longer news that a lot of social media accounts are being hacked daily. It is so painful to have built a strong social media presence and eventually lose it to the hands of social media hackers. These tips will guide you on how to protect your social media accounts easily without struggle…2022 Hajj: Fourth Nigerian

Things to look out for before starting a business

Starting a business can be tasking and tiring, but proper planning and strategy help to make it easy. A business without standard planning would fail sooner or later. If you desire to start a business, then this article might just be for you…2022 Hajj: Fourth Nigerian

Striking a balance between your 9-5 job and your side hustle