Tinubu, Okorocha pick APC Nomination forms

Former Lagos State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has picked the party Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms ahead of the presidential convention of the ruling party.

Member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke led certain members of the Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) to pick the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the former Lagos State governor who is presently in Saudi Arabia on a holy pilgrimage.

On the team that picked the form on behalf of Tinubu was former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Engineer Babachir Lawal.

Checks revealed that the Imo State governor and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha has equally picked the forms.

Details later…

