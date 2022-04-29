IPAC rejects drug test for aspirants, demands apology from NDLEA

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has rejected the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) proposal that political parties should make drug integrity test part of the screening requirements for aspirants seeking to contest political offices in the 2023 general election.

IPAC said this move is an outrageous, despicable and deliberate attack on the sensibilities of lovers of democratic governance in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of IAPC, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf SANI, the Council said the awkward proposal portrays politicians as drug addicts who must be certified fit to run for various elective offices by the agency. “It is reprehensible and unacceptable”, IPAC said.

IPAC however, demanded an apology from NDLEA and warned the anti-narcotic agency to desist from impugning the character and integrity of politicians including those contesting for president who according to the Council are patriotic, and highly respected, well-accomplished statesmen and women with proven integrity.

“It is amazing that Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd) who lacks the audacity to make a similar proposal to the nation’s armed forces that have on several occasions “accidentally bombed” civilian settlements killing innocent citizens including children in the course of military operations to get rid of terrorists, insurgents, militants and bandits should target politicians who are working assiduously along with fellow compatriots to build a strong, virile, united, progressive, egalitarian and decent democratic nation.

“It is high time we begin to show regard for the nation’s political leaders as obtainable in other democracies.





“IPAC strongly condemns drug abuse by misguided citizens and urges NDLEA to discharge its duties in tandem with the law establishing it. A nation is governed by the rule of law, not by impunity.

“It is obvious that political parties’ activities are guided by the 1999 constitution as amended, the Electoral Act 2022, INEC guidelines/regulations and respective parties’ guidelines. There is no justification whatsoever for extra-constitutional requirements as proposed by the NDLEA boss.

“This is the position of the Supreme Court ahead of the contentious 2003 general election where it held that INEC had no power to impose nomination fees on aspirants vying for elective offices outside the requirements provided by the constitution.

“This is the clear position of the law and the position of IPAC for aspirants seeking political offices in the 2023 general election. Political parties will not be distracted by this absurdity”, the statement added.

