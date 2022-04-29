NILDS move to reverse dearth of legislative drafting experts

Director-General of the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Olanrewaju Suleiman, on Friday, reiterated the Institute’s resolve toward the training of legislative drafting experts in the country.

Professor Olanrewaju gave the assurance in Abuja, at the closing ceremony of the training of Batch A of interns.

He said: “Recognise the effort, steadfastness and commitment of the interns over the last three months. Recall that you had inaugurated the first batch of 20 carefully selected interns to participate in the NILDS internship programme in legislative drafting.

“The intensive internship programme is aimed at building the capacity of applicants in drafting and preparing a ready pool of drafters to support the drafting work of the institute.

“It is also designed to equip prospective drafters with the aptitude and necessary knowledge and skills in legislative drafting.

“Suffice it to note that the internship in legislative drafting is the first of its kind in Nigeria and the ECOWAS sub-region and probably in the entire region.

“Over 200 applications were received, out of which 61 applicants were shortlisted for interviews and 40 were selected for Batch A and Batch B respectively.

The first batch was inaugurated on February 8, 2022. Over the last three months, interns have been exposed to all aspects of drafting through lectures, practical drafting sessions, mentorship and twinning with Institute drafters.”

Pleased by the success recorded throughout the exercise, the NILDS helmsman applauded the programme coordinator, Mr MD Hassan for his consistency in achieving the feat.

“A final report on the internship programme for batch A has been submitted to my office. I am delighted by the positive report attesting to your interest, knowledge and enthusiasm to learn and develop careers as drafters.

“The quality of the interns is reflected in the recent assessment conducted at the end of the programme where all of you passed with distinction. This is evidence of the hard work and discipline you have demonstrated throughout these last weeks.

“I congratulate you on your successes in the assessment and for reaching this important milestone.”

According to him, certificates will be presented to all participating interns and a book prize will be given to the best graduating intern.

“As I promised during the commencement of this internship programme, the Institute shall develop mechanisms to retain best performing interns.

“I am pleased to announce that the best graduating intern in this first batch is Abdullahi Ahmad Usman, who scored 87% in the examination, regularity in class, mentorship and class representation.

“Mr Abdullahi will be retained immediately on a contract basis pending completion of all due processes of the Institute regarding employment.

“Also, as promised, the Institute will write recommendation letters for all interns to the National Assembly and its Committees, State Houses of Assembly as well as the ministry of justice.

“I am optimistic that you all would utilise the knowledge acquired here to perform better in whatever positions you find yourselves. For those interested in deepening their knowledge in this area, I encourage you to enrol for the master’s programme in legislative drafting, which is offered by the Institute.

“Once again, congratulations to you all for this important achievement and I wish you all the best going forward.

On his part, NILDS’ Director, legislative support services, Professor Edoba Omerege explained that the training for the first batch commenced in February while the next batch will commence on the 9th of May, 2022.

“I’m glad to report to the DG that the interns were highly committed and diligent in the programme and have gained knowledge and skills in legislative drafting. After this rigorous and intensive training, the interns have sufficiently acquired the capacity to be engaged by the Institute, the National Assembly and any State Legislative Assembly in Nigeria. There’s no doubt that the programme is a success.”

