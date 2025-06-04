Tinubu inaugurates NCC digital industrial park in Ogun

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday inaugurated the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) digital industrial park in Ogun State, aimed at making Nigeria a global leader in digital infrastructure, talent development, and innovation.

Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, noted that the facility is the first of its kind in the entire southwestern part of the country.

The President hinted that his administration places digital innovation, youth empowerment, and inclusive economic growth at the heart of Nigeria’s journey to a $1 trillion economy.

He stressed that his government is building foundations on fibre optics, AI frameworks, tech talent pipelines, and smart regulation for every part of the country, as shared prosperity must be built on shared access to opportunity.

Tinubu explained that the siting of the digital innovation park in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was not only due to its proximity to Lagos but also because of a growing network of academic institutions, with many eager minds waiting to be nurtured.

He revealed that the innovation park would provide a platform for youth empowerment where skills would meet opportunity, where ideas would become ventures, and ventures would become industries.

He said, “The digital industrial park is a catalyst for community transformation, especially for the adjoining neighbourhoods, which can now evolve into one of Africa’s next great tech clusters.

Abeokuta has everything it needs to compete—not just with Lagos, but with Kigali, Accra, and Nairobi.”

While appreciating the governor of the state for investing wisely in roads, tourism, infrastructure, and digital futures, he observed that the vision of Abiodun’s administration in the state as a destination for not just heritage tourism but also innovation and enterprise aligns with the federal level.

Tinubu urged young people in the state to create impact by turning the park into a living lab of Nigerian ingenuity.

“This is more than a building. It is a promise to the past and a portal to the future.

It is proof that Abeokuta is not just a historic city under a rock but a digital city on the rise.

And it is a reminder that when we combine vision with infrastructure, leadership with purpose, and people with opportunity, the result is a Nigeria that works—not just for some, but for all.

May this park be a place where problems are solved, futures are built, and the dream of a thriving, inclusive digital economy becomes real—for Abeokuta, for Ogun State, and for Nigeria,” the President added.

Abiodun, in his remarks, said his government recognises the role of digital innovation in driving economic growth, creating employment, and enhancing quality of life.

He said, “We witness the dawn of a new era in Ogun State, one where our youth, innovators, and entrepreneurs will be nurtured and have access to cutting-edge resources capable of transforming their ideas into impactful realities.

The NCC Digital Innovation Park is designed to be a hub of creativity and collaboration—a place where minds meet, ideas flourish, and solutions to society’s challenges are born.”

The Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, said the facility is a vital component of the Commission’s agenda to accelerate ICT innovation, strengthen research capabilities, and drive the sustainable growth of the nation’s digital economy.

He stated that three additional Digital Innovation Parks are being constructed in Kano, Borno, and Enugu States.

“These parks are equipped with computer labs, smart networking systems, collaborative workspaces, and multipurpose halls. They have been designed to include hands-on practice laboratories for training and skills development. In addition, we have also engaged skilled technical and managerial personnel to operate the centres, working alongside students enrolled in industrial training or part-time apprenticeship programmes,” he added.

Earlier, the Minister had launched Agricconnect Ogun, saying the nation is blessed to feed herself through technology.