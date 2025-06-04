Eid-el-Kabir: NRC adds extra trips on Lagos-Ibadan train route

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Wednesday announced that it has added extra trips to the Lagos-Ibadan passenger train services following increased passenger bookings due to the Eid-al-Kabir festivity.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by the acting Deputy Director, Public Relations of the NRC, Callistus Unyimadu, the NRC explained that, aside from the 8:00 am and 4:00 pm Lagos-Ibadan train, another trip has been added for 1:55 pm, while an 11:03 am extra trip has been added to the Ibadan-Lagos train services, aside from the 8:00 am and 4:46 pm trains.

According to the NRC statement, “In response to the increased passenger demand during the festive period, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has added an extra trip to its Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS) for Thursday, 5 June 2025.

Additionally, in the spirit of Eid-al-Kabir and to ensure smooth travel for Muslim faithful and other passengers on the Warri-Itakpe corridor, the NRC will operate a special train service on Thursday, 5 June 2025, which would ordinarily be a non-operational day reserved for maintenance.

Consequently, routine maintenance activities originally scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled to Sunday, 8 June 2025.

The normal Abuja-Kaduna (AKTS) service will run as scheduled, with additional coaches attached to it.

The Managing Director of NRC, Kayode Opeifa, and his management team wish all passengers a pleasant and safe journey during the celebrations and assure the public of their continued commitment to providing safe, efficient, and customer-focused railway services.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE