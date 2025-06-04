Metro

Eid-el-Kabir: NRC adds extra trips on Lagos-Ibadan train route

Tola Adenubi
Eid-el-Kabir: NRC adds extra trips on Lagos-Ibadan train route

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Wednesday announced that it has added extra trips to the Lagos-Ibadan passenger train services following increased passenger bookings due to the Eid-al-Kabir festivity.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by the acting Deputy Director, Public Relations of the NRC, Callistus Unyimadu, the NRC explained that, aside from the 8:00 am and 4:00 pm Lagos-Ibadan train, another trip has been added for 1:55 pm, while an 11:03 am extra trip has been added to the Ibadan-Lagos train services, aside from the 8:00 am and 4:46 pm trains.

According to the NRC statement, “In response to the increased passenger demand during the festive period, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has added an extra trip to its Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS) for Thursday, 5 June 2025.

Additionally, in the spirit of Eid-al-Kabir and to ensure smooth travel for Muslim faithful and other passengers on the Warri-Itakpe corridor, the NRC will operate a special train service on Thursday, 5 June 2025, which would ordinarily be a non-operational day reserved for maintenance.

Consequently, routine maintenance activities originally scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled to Sunday, 8 June 2025.

The normal Abuja-Kaduna (AKTS) service will run as scheduled, with additional coaches attached to it.

The Managing Director of NRC, Kayode Opeifa, and his management team wish all passengers a pleasant and safe journey during the celebrations and assure the public of their continued commitment to providing safe, efficient, and customer-focused railway services.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Man bags 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor
Next Article Tinubu inaugurates NCC digital industrial park in Ogun Tinubu inaugurates NCC digital industrial park in Ogun

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×