Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 450 personnel, equipment in Kwara

The Kwara sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 450 personnel, comprising officers and marshals, to monitor all roads during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in Kwara State.

In a statement issued by the command’s Public Education Officer, Basambo Olayinka Busari, on behalf of the state Sector Commander, Mufutau Irekeola, it was revealed that the personnel include special marshals and first responders, as well as 16 patrol vehicles, two power bikes, four ambulances, four light private tow trucks, and a 70-tonne tow truck.

The statement also indicated that the sector command has deployed personnel for traffic control at strategic locations within Ilorin township and major cities in the state during the Eid-el-Kabir special patrol, scheduled from 5 to 11 June 2025.

Irekeola urged motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations throughout the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

He also advised drivers to avoid dangerous driving and wrongful overtaking, speeding, overloading, obstruction, the use of mobile phones while driving, operating mechanically deficient and rickety vehicles, route violations, and driving with worn-out tyres. He emphasised the importance of lane discipline and other safety precautions.

“In order to ensure free flow of traffic and safe motoring before, during, and after the celebration, the command is currently engaging in a public enlightenment campaign and mega rally in all interstate motor parks, early morning cry, market, church, and mosque advocacies to sensitise the motoring public in Kwara State.

The command is also carrying out special patrol operations and traffic control to ease the free flow of traffic along major roads.

While wishing the good people of the State of Harmony a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration,” he said.

He further advised motorists to drive with caution and ensure they arrive safely at their destinations.

