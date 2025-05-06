Tinubu commends ex-NSITF MD, Somefun, for outstanding performance

In a remarkable affirmation of integrity, transparency, and transformative leadership, the Federal Government has commended a former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun, for his exceptional achievements during his tenure.

In a letter dated April 2025 and signed by the current NSITF Managing Director/CE, Oluwaseun Faleye, the commendation, approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recognises Somefun’s dedication, innovation, and outstanding stewardship in repositioning the Fund.

Key highlights of the commendation include: “Revenue Generation: Substantial improvement in contributions to fulfil the Fund’s statutory obligations.

“Staff Welfare: Resolution of longstanding promotion issues and clearance of salary arrears to boost staff morale.

“Workplace Reform: Procurement of vital office equipment and creation of a conducive work environment.

“Transparency in Procurement: Strategic collaboration with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), leading to the integration of ECS Compliance Certificates into national contract bidding procedures, significantly increasing compliance and contributions. Industrial Harmony: Maintenance of peaceful and productive labour relations throughout his tenure.

“Asset Recovery: Successful reclamation of NSITF properties nationwide.”

The letter noted that staff motivation and commitment under Somefun’s leadership reached commendable levels, resulting in minimal attrition and increased productivity.

“Your commitment to excellence and teamwork was inspiring, and your contributions are truly valued. On behalf of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, and the NSITF Board, please accept our sincerest appreciation,” it read.

Somefun expressed deep gratitude to the President and all who stood by them during a challenging period.

This development marks a significant chapter of justice, restoration, and honour for a public servant whose legacy continues to inspire.

