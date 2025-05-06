ITUC-Africa tasks African leaders on peace, citizen-centered industrialisation

As workers across the globe commemorated International Workers’ Day, the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has called on governments across the continent to prioritise peace, people-centred industrialisation, and decent work, warning that Africa’s developmental future hinges on these foundational elements.

The call was conveyed in a May Day statement signed by ITUC-Africa’s General Secretary, Comrade Akhator Joel Odigie. The labour movement warned that Africa’s economic ambitions would remain hollow without peace, equity, and inclusive development.

“Industrialisation and trade are empty pursuits without peace and stability,” Odigie declared, urging African leaders to prioritise dialogue, justice, and human dignity over violent conflict and extractive economic policies.

Against the backdrop of escalating conflicts in Sudan, South Sudan, the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, and Eastern Congo, ITUC-Africa underscored the urgency of halting violent aggression that continues to wreak havoc on communities and economies alike. “We cannot speak of progress while bombs fall and guns roar,” the statement read.

The confederation demanded the immediate cessation of hostilities across the continent and called for inclusive peace processes that place affected populations at the centre.

Moving beyond mere rhetoric, ITUC-Africa outlined a transformative vision for Africa’s industrialisation—one anchored not in raw resource extraction or neoliberal reforms, but in sustainable, value-added production that creates decent work.

The organisation urged African governments to prioritise small- and medium-sized enterprises, support cottage industries, and build robust public energy systems to fuel industrial growth.

“The devastation of privatised energy systems has worsened poverty and stunted industrial progress,” Odigie warned, advocating for collaborative, publicly driven energy strategies to power the continent’s manufacturing ambitions.



Turning to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ITUC-Africa expressed concern that workers’ voices remain sidelined in the trade integration process. While the AfCFTA is touted as a game-changer, the confederation stressed that it must not devolve into a race to the bottom.

“Trade must be built on strong labour protections, social safeguards, and inclusive dialogue,” the statement declared, calling for trade union representation in all AfCFTA negotiations and frameworks to ensure that workers share in the gains of intra-African commerce.

As Africa faces a digital revolution, automation, and climate-induced economic shifts, the future of work looms uncertain. ITUC-Africa warned that without a proactive and inclusive Just transition, millions of workers, especially those in the informal and gig economy, risk exclusion and exploitation.

The confederation called on labour unions to expand their reach and organise workers in emerging sectors, including digital platforms and climate-affected industries. “We must ensure they are not abandoned in this transformation,” the statement emphasised.

The May Day message was not just a lament, it was a rallying cry. ITUC-Africa urged its affiliates, partners, and progressive forces to “rise with renewed determination. Among its action points were calls to: Establish a peace and security architecture grounded in human welfare; Advocate for national industrialisation policies that guarantee fair wages and job security; Demand strong labour rights in all trade agreements; Mobilise gig, informal, and platform workers into the labour movement; Campaign for sustainable and climate-just industrial policies; Push for public investment in energy and equitable adaptation financing.

“The fate of our continent cannot be left to chance or the whims of unaccountable elites. It must be shaped by the will of the people and the power of organised labour,” Odigie warned.

