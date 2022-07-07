Time to embrace the truth

Letters
By Tribune Online
It’s quite unfortunate that Nigerians, like people living in the ants’ kingdom, tirelessly work and compete day and night. We battle in this imprisoned country of ours to survive. We nakedly wade, like orphaned ducks, in the waters of cruelty with our very eyes in the land we call ours. But, of all, who is to blame?

It’s a clear truth that we have been putting incompetent, inhumane people in position of authority as our leaders due to our selfish interests, which ultimately has been wrecking our today, our future, and if we are not careful, our children’s and grandchildren’s future.

The leaders shouldn’t be blamed for their cruelty and lack of compassion. It’s something indisputable that we are the weapons they hinge upon. But, we are being used like slaves despite our once strong but now useless, expired power as citizens. We clamber like dogs in the day barking their names, despite our growing hunger and thirst; supporting the men that have been the caterpillars destroying ours commonwealth.

In this country, we have all the tools available for potable water, jobs, security, education and the other “must-be-tools” but we continue to wallow in poverty because we have been deceiving ourselves though fully aware that those we trust with power have nothing good to offer the society except their corrupted minds and pseudo promises.

Something we should all consider: Who are they? Are they not our parents, brothers, neighbors, and we ourselves? Isn’t it our blood that feeds us these colours of atrocity? Were they born somewhere outside of this universe?

We must tell ourselves the truth. The change we all hanker to behold in this country will never be realised until we change ourselves; it begins with us. The truth is always the truth.

If you enjoy the government today, it’s certain that your child will not enjoy it tomorrow. If you escape the barbeque due to your present political power, your grandchildren, perhaps your very children, will not escape it when you are out of power tomorrow. This is the time. Let’s salvage ourselves. Let’s do the needful, Nigerians.

 

Salim Yakubu Akko,

Gombe state

