Stakeholders seek amendment to Secondary Education Commission Act

stakeholders in the education sector, have called on the National Assembly to ensure speedy passage and assent by President Muhammadu Buhari of the bill seeking amendment to the National Senior Secondary Education Commission Act No 47 of 1999, LFN cap N73.2004.

They made the call during a public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Education in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the executive secretary, National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) Professor Benjamin Abakpa stated that the bill sought to repeal the National Secondary Education Commission Act N0 47 of 1999 LFN CAP N73 2004 and enact the name, National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC).

Professor Abakpa stated further that the bill sought to infuse and expand the functions of the commission in line with the present reality in the country and to streamline the Composition and functions of the State Senior Secondary Education Board.

The chairman, Governing Board of the NSSEC, Dr Nimota Akanbi, stated that the passage of the bill would help the commission to provide effective guidance and oversight functions on broad policy issues in order to adopt best practices, monitor institutional projects and get funding outside the government to improve the facilities and infrastructure which are the hallmark of an outstanding Senior Secondary Education Commission.

She stated further that the commission, in its quest of repositioning the senior secondary education, would be improving on community participation and foreign country relationship in senior secondary schools, as well as partnering with the Nigerian Educational Research & Development Council (NERDC), in updating the Senior Secondary Education curriculum.

She appealed to the Senate Committee on Education to pass the NSSEC bill into law, adding that the Commission and its stakeholders are eager to have the amendment of the NSSEC act of 1999 to align with current realities.

Speaking earlier, the president of the Senate, Mr Ahmed Lawal, who declared the public hearing opened said that the Senior Secondary Education is in a formative stage in the education sector and, as such, adequate attention must be paid to get it right.

He urged stakeholders to come up with submissions that would help the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education headed by the chairman, Senator Ibrahim Gaidem, in the amendment process and outcome that would promote delivery of quality senior secondary education in Nigeria.