On actions and inactions on Owo attack

Letters
By Tribune Online
On actions and inactions on Owo attack, loan lawyer Owo terror attack: ISWAP, Tobacco the silent killer, Delegates and Utopian visions, Why regular milk consumption, Aso Rock The pressing need, The pressing need Saying no Criminalising ransom, president Sex education and parental, Paradox of war, Only the living , Making social media profitable , Between the Federal Government Youths and psychology ,. Is the government confused? , Involving youths Is the land use, Breaking biases women face, Breaking biases women face in the workplace, Fuel scarcity: Nigerians Need to restructure Kannywood, Strengthening the Nigeria-China relationship for mutual progress, It’s easy to get, On ruining lives of teenagers through modern slavery, Commending NIRSAL’s interventions, Hazards of contaminated, In Nigeria not much makes sense , On robotic reporting, Nigerians and the burden of unemployment, On Nigeria’s debt stock violence The killing of Dr. Rabi Nasir,, hate speech in broadcast media, Beyond the EndSARS report, How dangerous is frequent urination?, How dangerous is frequent urination, PPMC in a reformer’s hands, Can Nigerian schools be safe?, On #EndSARS riots, On nutrition and better, Nigeria, On Big Brother Naija, Oke-Ogun people deserve GOtv, Insecurity and food, Akute, Alagbole, others are still part of Ogun State, Police must find Lagos, On the passing of Chief Ezekiel Olalekan Ogundimu , Insecurity, unemployment and the rest of us, PTAD Constant hike in tuition fees, Afghan lessons, On repentant Boko Haram members, Why Customs officers, Failing restructure, Igboho can never, Self-defence can’t lead, Don’t allow bandits overrun, For press freedom, FG Obstacle to smooth education, Is Nigeria moving, uncontrolled POS business, We need improved government, Governor Mohammed, Message to Nigerian parents, June 12: 28 years later, herdsmen Rolling the NYSC scheme, manhood On faulty foundations, Tackling corruption the soft, insecurity Kidnappings and education, Governance and theory, Senate The President needs to address, A reminder to Islamic, On insecurity, scrapping local governments, Are there education idols, financial inclusion drive through innovation, kudos to CBN, Choose to challenge, celebrate yourself

Mass murder has gripped many Nigerian states; but in the South-West, Ondo State is just one among the few cauldrons. This latest and dreadful attack seems to open a new page of mass murder in Yorubaland, especially when it’s coming just 365 days after another mass murder was perpetrated in Igangan in Oyo State, no thanks to killer pastoralists, who sent innocent souls on a bloody journey of no return.

In distressing times when emotions naturally becloud the senses, reality should have its way. Every tribe has bad eggs who perpetrate vile acts. The prime suspects in the 2017 Ozubulu Church mass killing in Awka were Igbos. Regardless of who the Owo church mass killers are, the question remains: Would Igangan and Owo ‘mass killings’ be the last to hit Yorubaland if swift and strict measures are not adopted?

Obviously, this dreary attack hits differently; hues and cries have poured from all orifices of the country. But my mind keeps telling me these emotions will fade in a few days and we will get back to our usual activities as though nothing had happened. Then boom, we get struck again—God forbid! Such is the vicious circle of Nigerians’ actions towards boiling issues, which has not helped our bad situations over the years.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

Delving into the colossal failure of the Federal Government would only waste time further; we can’t wait to see this administration go already. We would only continue to plead that human feelings run through those at the helm of Nigeria’s affairs, at least. Southwest governors should do something about the insecurity that is festering in the region.

Actions, not emotions, should be on top gear. The Amotekun, since its inception, has done commendably well; but more drastic actions need to be in place lest these brewing mass killings in Yorubaland boomerang into full insecurity like the other regions’. We rebuke that more bloodshed follows the Igangan and Owo’s.

The perpetrators should be apprehended by all means, regardless of the tribe or group they represent. Their payback should be that they are treated with a taste of their bad medicine.

 

Hashim Yussuf Amao,

Ibadan

You might also like
Letters

Predatory, fraudulent loan apps

Letters

On food security

Letters

Matawalle should be careful

Letters

Birth of an invention: Plea for enabling grant to conclude project

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More