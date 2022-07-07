On actions and inactions on Owo attack

Mass murder has gripped many Nigerian states; but in the South-West, Ondo State is just one among the few cauldrons. This latest and dreadful attack seems to open a new page of mass murder in Yorubaland, especially when it’s coming just 365 days after another mass murder was perpetrated in Igangan in Oyo State, no thanks to killer pastoralists, who sent innocent souls on a bloody journey of no return.

In distressing times when emotions naturally becloud the senses, reality should have its way. Every tribe has bad eggs who perpetrate vile acts. The prime suspects in the 2017 Ozubulu Church mass killing in Awka were Igbos. Regardless of who the Owo church mass killers are, the question remains: Would Igangan and Owo ‘mass killings’ be the last to hit Yorubaland if swift and strict measures are not adopted?

Obviously, this dreary attack hits differently; hues and cries have poured from all orifices of the country. But my mind keeps telling me these emotions will fade in a few days and we will get back to our usual activities as though nothing had happened. Then boom, we get struck again—God forbid! Such is the vicious circle of Nigerians’ actions towards boiling issues, which has not helped our bad situations over the years.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Delving into the colossal failure of the Federal Government would only waste time further; we can’t wait to see this administration go already. We would only continue to plead that human feelings run through those at the helm of Nigeria’s affairs, at least. Southwest governors should do something about the insecurity that is festering in the region.

Actions, not emotions, should be on top gear. The Amotekun, since its inception, has done commendably well; but more drastic actions need to be in place lest these brewing mass killings in Yorubaland boomerang into full insecurity like the other regions’. We rebuke that more bloodshed follows the Igangan and Owo’s.

The perpetrators should be apprehended by all means, regardless of the tribe or group they represent. Their payback should be that they are treated with a taste of their bad medicine.

Hashim Yussuf Amao,

Ibadan