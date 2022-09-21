Time management for professional women

For women, multitasking is a priority if they hope to lead a full life Meeting the routine of daily existence in a convenient and stress free manner demands a good management of time. And due to the prevailing situation, no one can do without time management in the hustle for survival as the 24 hours in each day do not seem to be enough for women.

This may not be because they are not organised but may be due to the fact that they juggle work, career and a lot of other expectations from society and have limited time to do all these. And while lack of priority is a factor, lack of assistance may also be a huge factor.

How then can a woman make the most of the 24 hours without appearing frazzled and worn out?

Here are a few tips:

Make a Habit of Waking Up Early

Waking up early is advantageous in so many ways; it has been scientifically proven that it is essential to get up early to keep the mind fresh all day long. In that way, morning is the perfect time to plan the whole day.

Set a time limit for chores: save time by not expending unnecessary energy on things that do not require lots of time. For example, arranging bags or fixing coffee.

Set priority: Don’t allocate too much energy and time on mundane things. Decide things that need to be accomplished immediately and what can wait

Have a timetable for chores

Wake up early to face each day

Have a backup plan to help in periods of unexpected delays and failure.

Have a time to relax

