Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike

The graduation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter-in-law, Zahra B. Buhari, from a foreign university where she bagged a first class in Architectural Science amid the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff of University (ASUU) has been generating strong reactions on social media.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, earlier today took to Facebook to celebrate her daughter-in-law who is married to her son, Yusuf Buhari.

The excited mother-in-law posted a number of pictures from the graduation with the caption:

“Congratulations to Mrs Zahra B Buhari on your graduation with First Class Honors in Architectural Science. Wishing you all the best!”

However, her post seems not to have gone down well with some Nigerians on social media who described it as being “insensitive”.

Some social media users took to the First Lady’s comment section to berate her for sharing pictures from the graduation amid the over seven months of ASUU strike which has kept Nigerian students at home.

A Facebook user Muhammad Kona said “This is very insensitive to the emotions of Nigerian students who spent over seven months at home because of ASUU strike. Leaders need both knowledge and wisdom.”

Another user Patience Nnedinso Eze wrote “Congratulations to her but, you should not have shared this on social media. It is insensitive to the plight of many Nigerians who are at home and whose children are currently not in school because of ASUU strike.”

“This is so insensitive of you Ma’am. Children of the common man are left lounging at home for months while you the privileged are celebrating openly with no sense of concern over ASUU’s unending strike back home.” Khalid Zakariyya Muhammad commented.

“But must she make this post? Why are these people so insensitive, or is this a direct mockery of the poor Nigerians who have to school in our universities that have been shut down for almost a year now?” Mathias Tsado D’Young asked rhetorically.

Fadima Ibrahim commented that “Am thoroughly disappointed in you posting this, after knowing full well our students have been at home for months due to your husband’s incompetence and nonchalance.”

Dimbo Atiya opined that “This is insensitive because there are millions of other children at home because of your husband’s incompetence. Let’s call a spade a spade.”

Twitter users are also not left out, as they equally took to the platform to react to the development.

A Twitter user @ Mikesway02 said “The Buhari family posting the pictures of graduation in the UK is a great insult to our collective sensibility because our public universities have been on strike since February”





Another user @lawalquadriade2 tweeted “This is a high level of insensitivity from the first lady. Your husband locked millions of students at home and you are posting this to taunt them or what. If you don’t post, will it affect your daughter’s graduation? You are like your husband, you don’t care how we feel.”

The Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on February 14 embarked on a four-week strike over the failure of the federal government to meet their demands. However, the strike has lasted more than seven months after a series of extensions.





