Tiger kills Oklahoma trainer, Joe Exotic

An Oklahoma trainer in the United States connected to “Tiger King” Joe Exotic was killed on Saturday after being attacked by a tiger at the preserve where he worked, according to officials.

Ryan Easley “lost his life in an accident involving a tiger under his care,” the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve said in a statement on Facebook.

The facility, based in Hugo, Oklahoma, was established as ShowMe Tigers transitioned from a traveling big cat show to a permanent home for retired circus animals, according to its website.

Easley had acquired tigers from Joseph Maldonado, known as Joe Exotic.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world. Ryan understood those risks not out of recklessness but out of love,” the preserve said.

Growler Pines described Easley as “a passionate advocate for wildlife conservation” who had dedicated his life to protecting and caring for big cats.

Easley was attacked while performing with a tiger at Growler Pines and was not breathing when deputies arrived, CNN affiliate KXII reported, citing the Choctaw County sheriff.

Animal rights groups responded to the death by calling for an end to the use of wild animals in performances. Humane World for Animals, formerly the Humane Society of the United States, said one of its investigators had previously worked undercover with ShowMe Tigers and witnessed animals being forced to perform tricks.

“Ryan Easley’s death was a sad and preventable tragedy,” the group said.

PETA said Easley had acquired tigers from Joseph Maldonado, known as Joe Exotic, and Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, both featured in the Netflix series “Tiger King.” It added that Easley’s animals had stayed at Joe Exotic’s zoo during the winter when not touring.

Joe Exotic offered condolences on social media after Easley’s death, the Oklahoman reported. “Prayers go out to his family,” he wrote. “Ryan took great care of his animals! He loved every one of those tigers and was an advocate for tigers as well as elephants.” The posts were later removed.

The attack is one of several involving captive big cats in recent years. In 2016, a zookeeper was killed by a tiger at Palm Beach Zoo, and in 2013, a lion fatally attacked a worker at a California sanctuary. In 2007, a Siberian tiger escaped at the San Francisco Zoo, killing one visitor and injuring two others.

(CNN)

