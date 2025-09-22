Rivers crisis: Why Ibas should be probed – Kenneth Okonkwo

Politician and lawyer, Kenneth Okonkwo, has called for the probe of the immediate past Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Okonkwo made the call on Monday during an appearance on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme.

The Nollywood actor said the people who determined the affairs of Rivers during the state of emergency were outsiders with no direct stake in the state.

“Strictly speaking, let me say this to Rivers people and every other state in Nigeria. They should learn from this. When you are disunited in your state, strangers will be brought in to siphon your resources.

“This state of emergency in Rivers State was uncalled for. All of them were from the same political family, whether Wike or Fubara. So it was unnecessary. They should learn, and every other state should learn.

“Have you noticed that all the people that decided the destiny of Rivers State in this period of state of emergency were all strangers.

“For example, President Bola Tinubu from Lagos or Osun state, whatever you call it. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio from Akwa-Ibom, the House of Representatives Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen from Kaduna State, the Chief Justice of Nigeria from Lagos State, or the Sole Administrator, Ibas from Cross River State. All these people are aliens to Rivers.

“And they have come to siphon the resources of Rivers state. N22bn was budgeted to put CCTV in the State House in Rivers; Ibas should be probed,” Okonkwo said.