The 2023 presidential election is here and the anxiety in the air is palpable. The current situation in the country has been a disturbing topic for discussion. The lack of new naira notes and the exorbitant price of premium motor spirit have worsened the economic situation in the country. The scarcity of new naira notes has piqued the masses against the government. In various parts of the country, protests of various degrees have stopped economic activities, in some cases, they have been deadly. This has caught the attention of the international community.

However, we must be very careful not to truncate the democratic platform that we have been building. On Saturday, we must all go out and vote and ensure that our votes count. We must all vote wisely and be ready to face the consequences of our choices.

The politicians have been campaigning, calling on the masses to vote them into power. While some are looking for fresh mandates, some are trying to renew their mandates. If there was any time that we should be circumspect as voters, it should be now.

We must all remember that the nation belongs to us and we must do all within our power to ensure that it works. I am calling on the various security agents to ensure that they are not partisan in the discharge of their duties. Security of lives and property matter at a time like this and it is important that all lives are properly accounted for.

Peter Mayaki, Jos.

