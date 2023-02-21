By Ifedayo Ogunyemi

Property investment company, Baron & Cabot has urged Nigerians to take advantage of UK’s friendly real estate law and invest in properties, adding that the country is one of the best options to consider in terms of property investment.

Speaking with select journalists in Lagos at the weekend, founder and Managing Director of the firm, Mark Pearson, said it is wise for Nigerians to invest in properties somewhere they will not need to think of inflation and in addition, will get adequate returns on their investment.

“There are multiple benefits when you invest in UK property, one of them is inflation, you know that when you buy the property in Nigeria, rent it out and make a profit in naira. When the money is converted to the dollar or pounds, you lose money because of inflation.

“With £50,000 to £200,000 you can start your UK property investment. Within three to five years, based on your mortgage plan, you will be looking at double your return. With that, you will be looking at using that return to buy another property.”

According to him, a great opportunity presented by the UK is that foreigners can legally buy property or have banks offer favourable mortgage terms for investment.

He said investing in UK property helps Nigerians and other African investors to raise their investments against inflation because it is one of the stable and oldest property markets and is well established.

“This investment platform gives Africans an opportunity to invest in property with ease and without limitations.”

Thus, while seeking to invest in property, Baron & Cabot stands out to be the paramount property investment organisation that an investor can trust throughout the investment process.”

Speaking further, Pearson explained that the presence of Baron & Cabot in Nigeria and Kenya has greatly impacted property investment and sourcing in the UK, thus creating more options for investors.





Also speaking at the media interaction section, the firm›s Sales Manager, James Walsh, explained that buying properties in the UK gives investors the ability to predict because of the country’s economic stability.

Walsh added that with Baron & Cabot, investors can get 35 to 40 per cent return on investment as most of the properties are in double-figure returns and that is one of the safest investment spaces.

“We make the process transparent and completely simple. We also educate our clients on the fundamentals of property investment, show areas, prices, why to invest and explain which mortgage lenders they can use.

“Our global team of experts will guide investors through every step of your investment, from initial purchase and property management to exit and beyond.

“We are currently helping Kenyans and Nigerians invest in property within the UK in an effective way. We are also helping Kenyans and Nigerians to provide mortgages and buy properties through research for the safety of their investment in the UK,” he added.

