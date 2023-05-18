Embarking on a first date is like venturing into uncharted territory with a mix of anticipation and sheer terror. It’s a thrilling adventure where you’re simultaneously trying to impress someone while praying you don’t spill food on yourself.

Before you embark on this romantic escapade, here are some things you should know that might just save you from a disastrous encounter:

Be Yourself

Sure, everyone says “Be yourself,” but let’s be real here. If “yourself” involves reciting the entire history of lint or showcasing your extraordinary talent of counting ceiling tiles, maybe it’s time to bring out your alter ego. Just don’t go overboard and pretend to be an international spy or a mythical creature. Unless your date is into that kind of thing.

Manage Expectations

Hollywood movies and fairy tales have ruined us all. Don’t expect your date to arrive on a white horse or to have a perfect smile that could blind the sun. They might be a human disaster, just like you. So, keep those expectations in check and prepare for an average Tolu or Tunde with a weird laugh or a peculiar obsession with miniature figurines.

Related News No Content Available

Communication is Key

Engaging in meaningful conversation is crucial, but sometimes it’s harder than assembling Ikea furniture with vague instructions. If the conversation hits a snag, resort to talking about the weather, your dog’s strange habits, or the existential crisis you experienced while choosing a Netflix series. Anything to avoid the awkward silence that makes you question your ability to speak.

Dress Comfortably

Forget about fashion statements and uncomfortable high heels that transform your feet into blistered torture chambers. Opt for the pinnacle of style: sweatpants and a stained T-shirt. Who needs first impressions when you can prioritize comfort? Plus, if your date is cool with you wearing sweatpants, they’re a keeper.

Be Mindful of Body Language





Body language can speak volumes, but let’s not go overboard and channel your inner interpretive dancer. Avoid bizarre hand gestures that make you look like you’re summoning aliens, and keep excessive nodding to a minimum to prevent the illusion of a bobblehead doll. Oh, and no sudden, dramatic hair flips or you’ll send mixed signals and potentially blind your date.

Keep the Conversation Light… Unless You Want to Test Their Sanity

First dates are all about fun and frivolity, right? So, bring up controversial topics like politics, religion, and the great pineapple-on-pizza debate. See if your date can handle a passionate discussion about the Oxford comma or the profound implications of choosing between “Star Wars” and “Star Trek.” It’s a true test of compatibility.

Trust Your Instincts

Your instincts are there to protect you, right? Well, unless you’re prone to seeing serial killers behind every corner. Don’t let your imagination run wild and jump to conclusions just because your date ordered their steak well-done or has a collection of vintage clown masks. Give them a chance before you declare them an enemy of humanity.

Remember, going on a first date is like riding a roller coaster blindfolded while juggling flaming torches. It’s a wild and unpredictable experience.

So, embrace the chaos, laugh at the awkward moments, and enjoy the ride. And if all else fails, at least you’ll have some amusing stories to share with your friends over a pint of ice cream.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…