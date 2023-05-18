Delegates from the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), departed Nigeria to the United States of America on a trade mission across the states of Washington, Virginia, and Maryland.

The ten-day mission from April 30th to May 10th fostered engagements between member SMEs and MSMEs in Nigeria and the United States, further harnessing the opportunities available for economic collaborations.

Representing the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, the Director of Communications, Government Relations/Advocacy & Programmes, Wofai Samuel, went with the team on a tour of the White House, The U.S. Capitol, Maryland State House amongst others.

Samuel stated that visiting America for the first time was a memorable experience which was made possible through her affiliation with the Chamber. Further visiting the official residence and workplace of the President of the most powerful Nation on earth, the United States and resident of every U.S . President since John Adams in 1800 was an experience of a lifetime.

Samuel also toured Capitol Hill which is the seat of the U.S. Government Senate and House of Representatives.

Apart from boosting Nigerian American trade by connecting business executives from both countries at business meetings, the mission also accorded delegates an opportunity to participate in the Select USA.

The Select USA, operated by the U.S. Government, facilitates connections between businesses seeking to invest in the United States and representatives from each of the fifty states.

At the Event, President Joe Biden delivered a virtual remark, highlighting America as the ideal destination for investments.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken physically delivered the closing remarks for the event.

The Nigerian Delegation to Select USA was led by U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens.

Samuel further noted that “the Trade Mission remains a commitment of the chamber to promote the development of trade, commerce, and investments between the public and private sectors of Nigeria and the United States of America.





Samuel expressed her gratitude to the U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens, the Commercial Section of the U.S. Consulate General, led by David Russell and the President of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Adebola Williams for the noble opportunity to be of valuable service.

